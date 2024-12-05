iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 923,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 473,267 shares.The stock last traded at $24.09 and had previously closed at $24.10.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.03.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBDR. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 266,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 209,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 302,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after buying an additional 15,810 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.