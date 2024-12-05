iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Stock Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.34 and traded as low as $46.09. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF shares last traded at $46.20, with a volume of 18,045 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.17. The company has a market cap of $263.34 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 249.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 169.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 103.1% during the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the second quarter worth about $481,000.

About iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

