iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $295.17 and last traded at $294.92, with a volume of 9481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $294.80.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.65.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P 100 ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 392,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,004,000.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.