ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.28% of ITT worth $34,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,503,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,043,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of ITT by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,340,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $431,512,000 after purchasing an additional 351,206 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 200.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,823,000 after purchasing an additional 262,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 245,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,717,000 after purchasing an additional 131,708 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ITT from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.88.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $157.75 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.24 and a 1-year high of $161.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.40.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ITT had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $885.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. ITT’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

