Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 496,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,456 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $14,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSTL. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 212,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 114,104 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 147.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 98,571 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 47.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 96,800 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 33.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 280,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 69,673 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Castle Biosciences

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $231,604.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,808. The trade was a 57.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $28,327.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,490.06. This represents a 1.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,213 shares of company stock worth $752,673 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Castle Biosciences Stock Up 3.6 %

CSTL stock opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $892.96 million, a P/E ratio of 159.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $35.84.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $85.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

