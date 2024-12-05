Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 2,798,949 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 56.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,126,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,798,949 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.98% of CommScope worth $12,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 19.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,074,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 840,742 shares during the period. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the third quarter worth $16,623,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CommScope in the third quarter valued at $11,023,000. Marathon Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in CommScope by 75.0% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CommScope by 319.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 953,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.95.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COMM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CommScope from $2.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

