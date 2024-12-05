Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 3,125 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,343,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $11,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in shares of Vimeo by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 15,731,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735,044 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vimeo by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,388,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vimeo by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,292,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,470,000 after acquiring an additional 808,954 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vimeo by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,612,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 987,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 4,035,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,377,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VMEO stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 2.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Vimeo had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vimeo from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Vimeo Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

