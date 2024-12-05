Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Northern Trust worth $20,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Northern Trust by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 42,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, insider Teresa Parker sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $447,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,326 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,820.36. This trade represents a 5.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $1,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,467. This represents a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,006 shares of company stock worth $8,653,352 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTRS. StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $108.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $76.67 and a 1 year high of $111.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.11.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

