Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 383,632 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $19,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,242,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 15,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,264,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $99.43 on Thursday. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $84.35 and a 12-month high of $130.26. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.83.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.40). AGCO had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on AGCO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on AGCO from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.18.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

