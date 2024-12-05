Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 368,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,771 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $23,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Mercury General by 607.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after buying an additional 184,121 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,492,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,999,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,954 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mercury General by 783.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 97,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 86,178 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mercury General by 44.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 45,671 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $77.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $36.96 and a twelve month high of $80.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.84.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.39. Mercury General had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.

Insider Transactions at Mercury General

In other news, VP Heidi C. Sullivan sold 1,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $83,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

