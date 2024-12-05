Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 242,743 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242,743 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.21% of CBRE Group worth $81,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 190.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2,830.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group stock opened at $137.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.61 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.72 and a 200-day moving average of $111.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $238,382.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,026.36. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

