Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $42.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JANX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JANX

Janux Therapeutics Trading Up 11.7 %

NASDAQ JANX opened at $66.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.81. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 3.29. Janux Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Janux Therapeutics

In other Janux Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 958 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $44,297.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,887 shares in the company, valued at $318,454.88. The trade was a 12.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 50,000 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $2,298,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,528.32. This represents a 42.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,610 shares of company stock worth $21,583,666. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JANX. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 18.7% during the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 21.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 61.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 48.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.