Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Up 5.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $62.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Janux Therapeutics traded as high as $70.99 and last traded at $70.73. Approximately 852,981 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 763,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.84.
Several other research firms have also commented on JANX. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.90.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 61.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average of $45.81.
Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.
