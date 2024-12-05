Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Up 5.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $62.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Janux Therapeutics traded as high as $70.99 and last traded at $70.73. Approximately 852,981 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 763,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.84.

Several other research firms have also commented on JANX. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Janux Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.90.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Janux Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Janux Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics

In other Janux Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $92,364.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,310. This represents a 23.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Alan Campbell sold 25,000 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,157,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,670.74. The trade was a 7.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 460,610 shares of company stock valued at $21,583,666. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 61.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average of $45.81.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was down 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.