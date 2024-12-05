Japan Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Trading Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.37 and last traded at $12.30. 34,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 36,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Japan Exchange Group Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91.

About Japan Exchange Group

(Get Free Report)

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial instruments exchange holding company in Japan. The company engages in the operation of financial instruments exchange markets for trading listed securities and derivatives instruments to market users; publication of stock prices and quotations; provision of market facilities for trading of commodity derivatives, physical commodities, and commodity index futures; self-regulatory operations, such as listing examination, listed company compliance, market surveillance, and inspections and examinations of trading participants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.