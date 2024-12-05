Jefferies Financial Group Increases Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $425.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s previous close.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.86.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $367.94 on Wednesday. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $351.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.52, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.81.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.04, for a total value of $1,079,568.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,223,020.24. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $608,108.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,702.68. This represents a 75.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,982 shares of company stock worth $41,591,457. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% in the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

