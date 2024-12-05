Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.86.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $367.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $351.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.81.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $117,824.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,741.74. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 60,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $18,156,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,982 shares of company stock valued at $41,591,457 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.3% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 28.2% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 20.9% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 19.4% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

