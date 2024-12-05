Johanna Roberts Sells 600 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.49, for a total value of $146,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,511,423.56. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 18th, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.74, for a total value of $143,844.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $114,456.00.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $249.12 on Thursday. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $277.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Penumbra had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $301.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Penumbra from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Penumbra from $244.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Penumbra from $176.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Penumbra from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 128.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,967,000 after purchasing an additional 375,684 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3,832.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 368,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,564,000 after purchasing an additional 358,932 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 20.6% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,547,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,786,000 after purchasing an additional 264,122 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth about $31,965,000. Finally, Braidwell LP increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 70.0% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 361,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,229,000 after purchasing an additional 148,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

