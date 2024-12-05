John Mcknight Sells 8,185 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) insider John Mcknight sold 8,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.34, for a total value of $1,140,497.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,404.68. This represents a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of DORM traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.01. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $74.24 and a one year high of $146.60.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.43. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $503.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DORM. CJS Securities started coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DORM

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 5,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 781.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.