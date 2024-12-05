Jonathan Bruce Korol Buys 20,000 Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Bruce Korol purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$11,200.00.

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.53. The company had a trading volume of 96,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,390. The company has a market cap of C$41.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.95.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$0.40 to C$0.33 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$0.60 to C$0.80 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

