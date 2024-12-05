JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Stock Price

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 830 ($10.55) to GBX 690 ($8.77) in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.99% from the company’s previous close.

Vistry Group Stock Performance

LON:VTY opened at GBX 670 ($8.51) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 916.97, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 920.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,160.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Vistry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 610.50 ($7.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,436 ($18.25).

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Vistry Group news, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 20,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.27) per share, for a total transaction of £198,010.68 ($251,601.88). Also, insider Usman Nabi bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 931 ($11.83) per share, with a total value of £7,448,000 ($9,463,786.53). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,324,520 shares of company stock worth $1,136,892,094. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.