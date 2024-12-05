JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Position Decreased by Swmg LLC

Swmg LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Swmg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,054,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,425,000 after purchasing an additional 837,415 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,245.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,552 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,473,000 after purchasing an additional 174,473 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,242,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,476,000 after buying an additional 105,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,795,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,637,000 after acquiring an additional 292,808 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $57.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.53. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $57.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.5083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

