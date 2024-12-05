JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 15,589,823 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 268% from the previous session’s volume of 4,232,771 shares.The stock last traded at $50.42 and had previously closed at $50.41.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.