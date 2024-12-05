Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Stock

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Five Star Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $35.13. The company has a market cap of $710.35 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.45.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

In other news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $46,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,582.55. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five Star Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after acquiring an additional 172,507 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 89,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 373,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 66,602 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 60,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,511,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,747,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

