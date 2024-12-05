Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Stock Price

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bowhead Specialty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Bowhead Specialty Stock Performance

BOW opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. Bowhead Specialty has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bowhead Specialty will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bowhead Specialty

In other Bowhead Specialty news, Director Family Mutual Insuran American sold 1,362,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $37,735,294.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,700,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,211,079.70. The trade was a 22.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Bowhead Specialty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bowhead Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. New Vernon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

