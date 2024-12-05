Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock Price

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ PGC opened at $36.61 on Wednesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $643.79 million, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average is $27.44.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $102.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.24 million. Research analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Insider Activity at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $96,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,214.95. This trade represents a 5.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peapack-Gladstone Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 68.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter worth $1,444,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 15,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 9,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.