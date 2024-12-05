KeyCorp Boosts Earnings Estimates for Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) – KeyCorp raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pinnacle West Capital’s current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s FY2026 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PNW. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.65.

Shares of PNW opened at $92.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $95.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 61.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at $882,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at about $495,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

