KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Avista

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Avista in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Avista’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s FY2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.00 EPS.
Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Avista had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $383.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Avista Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of AVA opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avista has a 12 month low of $31.91 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.48.
Avista Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.70%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Avista during the third quarter worth $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Avista during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the second quarter worth $40,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Avista by 46.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Avista by 256.6% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.
Avista Company Profile
Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.
