Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) CEO Sells $3,023,680.52 in Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 17,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total transaction of $3,023,680.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,779,302.12. The trade was a 13.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE KEYS opened at $172.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.38. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $175.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $697,411,000 after acquiring an additional 323,235 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $205,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

