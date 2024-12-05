Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 428.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 850,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 689,962 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $32,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRC. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,322.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

KRC opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.03. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $30.71 and a 1-year high of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $289.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 17.78%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 129.34%.

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $507,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,921.08. This represents a 19.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,720. This represents a 22.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,628 shares of company stock valued at $729,900. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRC. Scotiabank lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on KRC

Kilroy Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.