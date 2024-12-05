Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Cut by Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,892,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 4.1% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $41,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,591,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,422,000 after buying an additional 29,861 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,291,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,624,000 after buying an additional 71,984 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 393,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after buying an additional 25,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,512.7% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 88,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 83,090 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of KMI opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.88%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at $597,235.55. The trade was a 10.30 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $492,120.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 879,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,049,685.68. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 727,263 shares of company stock valued at $18,075,634 in the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

