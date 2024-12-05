KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB) Stake Boosted by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 44,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 12,154 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,642,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 359,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 23,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $886,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KWEB opened at $30.64 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $39.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.20.

