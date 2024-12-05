Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,834.84. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.53 and a beta of 1.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 68.7% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 582.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

