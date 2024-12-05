Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) is Redmile Group LLC’s Largest Position

Redmile Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,833 shares during the quarter. Krystal Biotech accounts for 8.7% of Redmile Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Redmile Group LLC owned about 2.82% of Krystal Biotech worth $147,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 580,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.1% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 521,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,507 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 9.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 115.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,583,000 after purchasing an additional 103,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 11.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 176,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRYS. William Blair raised shares of Krystal Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.29.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,814,424.32. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

KRYS stock opened at $187.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.29. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.94 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 879.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

