Larry Madden Sells 14,284 Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) CFO Larry Madden sold 14,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $278,680.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 378,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,381,608.50. The trade was a 3.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Larry Madden also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Viant Technology alerts:

On Monday, November 18th, Larry Madden sold 22,504 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $383,243.12.

On Thursday, November 14th, Larry Madden sold 67,243 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $1,021,421.17.

On Monday, October 28th, Larry Madden sold 1,498 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $17,331.86.

On Friday, October 11th, Larry Madden sold 2,768 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $31,084.64.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Larry Madden sold 1,953 shares of Viant Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $21,854.07.

On Monday, September 23rd, Larry Madden sold 3,084 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $34,078.20.

On Friday, September 20th, Larry Madden sold 1,116 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $12,298.32.

Viant Technology Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DSP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 286,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,632. Viant Technology Inc. has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 339.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DSP. Scotiabank started coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Viant Technology from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Viant Technology from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DSP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at $47,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Viant Technology by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.