LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 31945 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LG Display by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of LG Display by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of LG Display by 268.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

