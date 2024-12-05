LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.31, but opened at $3.24. LG Display shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 44,668 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get LG Display alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LG Display

LG Display Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 20.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of LG Display by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 86,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 36,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LG Display by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter.

LG Display Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.