Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken Sells 84,103 Shares

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $1,224,539.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,312 shares in the company, valued at $776,222.72. The trade was a 61.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Liberty Global Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Liberty Global Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,446,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,316,000 after purchasing an additional 131,077 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 15.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Liberty Global by 156.0% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 16,555 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Liberty Global from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.76.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

