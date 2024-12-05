Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken Sells 84,103 Shares

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $1,224,539.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,312 shares in the company, valued at $776,222.72. The trade was a 61.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Liberty Global Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Liberty Global Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,446,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,316,000 after purchasing an additional 131,077 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 15.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in Liberty Global by 156.0% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 16,555 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liberty Global
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Global
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.