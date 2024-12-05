Loop Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Stock Price

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Loop Capital from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $184.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MHK

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 3.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $131.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $90.22 and a 1 year high of $164.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.22.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $99,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. This trade represents a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 10.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,903,000 after buying an additional 292,661 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 52.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,204,000 after buying an additional 748,070 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,846,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,687,000 after buying an additional 23,016 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 8.5% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,380,000 after buying an additional 132,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 42.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,349,000 after buying an additional 360,628 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.