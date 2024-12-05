Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LOVE. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

LOVE opened at $38.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $601.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.97.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $156.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.01 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 4.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert Jack Krause sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $262,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,200.78. This represents a 5.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lovesac during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Lovesac during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lovesac during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Lovesac by 797.6% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

