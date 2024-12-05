Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18, Zacks reports. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lululemon Athletica updated its Q4 guidance to $5.56-$5.64 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU traded up $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $344.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,132,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,861. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.56.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

