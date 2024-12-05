Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.56-$5.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.475-$3.510 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.50 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.56.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $344.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,132,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,861. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.41.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

