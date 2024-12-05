M Grier Eliasek Buys 210,000 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) COO M Grier Eliasek purchased 210,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,131,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,735.30. This represents a 10.93 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

M Grier Eliasek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

On Tuesday, November 26th, M Grier Eliasek bought 5,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $23,600.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, M Grier Eliasek bought 5,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $23,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, M Grier Eliasek bought 5,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $23,250.00.

On Monday, November 18th, M Grier Eliasek bought 5,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $22,300.00.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Shares of PSEC opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Prospect Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $196.31 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently -207.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prospect Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Prospect Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Prospect Capital

About Prospect Capital

(Get Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.