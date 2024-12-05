Maven Securities LTD Acquires New Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of L. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Loews in the third quarter worth $40,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Loews in the third quarter worth $47,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the second quarter worth $45,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth $51,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE L opened at $85.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $67.20 and a 52 week high of $87.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Loews from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other news, Director Charles M. Diker sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $99,507.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,437.98. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $4,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,939,677 shares in the company, valued at $994,097,507.02. This represents a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 126,146 shares of company stock valued at $10,499,507. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

