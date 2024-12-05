Maven Securities LTD Acquires Shares of 22,000 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,622,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,759,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 68.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 913,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,487,000 after acquiring an additional 371,593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,161,000 after acquiring an additional 267,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,020,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,012,000 after acquiring an additional 257,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.71 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,469.61. This trade represents a 6.57 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 13.55 and a quick ratio of 13.55. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HASI. Bank of America began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

