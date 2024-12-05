MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Down 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.10. 45,768 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 571,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MediaAlpha from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $759.26 million, a PE ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $259.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.96 million. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.41%. Equities analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Eugene Nonko sold 72,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,488,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,550,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,058,963.30. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,119,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,168,000 after acquiring an additional 276,641 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 11,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

