Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) VP Heidi C. Sullivan Sells 1,076 Shares

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) VP Heidi C. Sullivan sold 1,076 shares of Mercury General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $83,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mercury General stock opened at $77.47 on Thursday. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $36.96 and a 52 week high of $80.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.39. Mercury General had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mercury General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,068,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Mercury General by 607.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after buying an additional 184,121 shares in the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC grew its stake in Mercury General by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC now owns 273,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,254,000 after buying an additional 160,808 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,492,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

