Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up approximately 2.2% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $61.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.04 and its 200-day moving average is $81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $61.07 and a 12-month high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 127.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.95.

View Our Latest Report on MCHP

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.