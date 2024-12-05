Millburn Ridgefield Corp Buys New Stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,018,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,559,000 after buying an additional 254,880 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth $81,862,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,413,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,756,000 after buying an additional 680,635 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 74.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,314,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after buying an additional 985,101 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,124,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,364,000 after buying an additional 50,570 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HLX. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HLX opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.44 and a beta of 2.45. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $342.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.74 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In related news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 298,419 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $3,557,154.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,171,860 shares in the company, valued at $85,488,571.20. The trade was a 3.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

