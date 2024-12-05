Millburn Ridgefield Corp Takes $84,000 Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,304,000 after purchasing an additional 721,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,842,000 after acquiring an additional 41,749 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 338,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,500,000 after acquiring an additional 16,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after acquiring an additional 16,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HEES shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $59.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.84. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.31.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.15). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $384.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

