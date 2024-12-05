MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Up 4.8% – Still a Buy?

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.96 and last traded at $23.91. 739,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,870,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

Several research firms have commented on MNSO. Dbs Bank raised shares of MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.80 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in MINISO Group by 3,098.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in MINISO Group by 230.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

